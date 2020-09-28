Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $130.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

