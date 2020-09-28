LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $88,969.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.