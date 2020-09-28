Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LWSOF stock remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Monday. Lawson has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.
Lawson Company Profile
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.