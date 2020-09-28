Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LWSOF stock remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Monday. Lawson has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

