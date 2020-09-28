LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CL King increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.86.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $131.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.