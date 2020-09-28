LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LCNB by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.