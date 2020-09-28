Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ DADA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.
