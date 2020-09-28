LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,915.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.37 or 0.03292355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.02112917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00425934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00889867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00515797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

