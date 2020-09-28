LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0462 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,871.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.03338559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.35 or 0.02118813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00425270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00886611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00521191 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010886 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

