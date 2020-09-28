LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $2.87 on Monday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

