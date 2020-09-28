Lexington Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 210.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

