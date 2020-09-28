Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

