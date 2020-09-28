Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $58.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $59.10 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $237.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.88 million to $240.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.75 million, with estimates ranging from $253.10 million to $268.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Walter Amaral sold 23,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $171,074.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,597 shares of company stock worth $2,655,063. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

