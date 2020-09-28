Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

