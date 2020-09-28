Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $88.93 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

