Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.