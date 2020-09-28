Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTUM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Lithium Co.. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Lithium Co..
