Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTUM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Lithium Co.. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

