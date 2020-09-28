Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. Research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

