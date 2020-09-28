LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,915. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

