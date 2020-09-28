LockTrip (LOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,257.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025057 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

