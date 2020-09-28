LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.