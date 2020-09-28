Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

