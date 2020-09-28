Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.58.

Shares of LULU opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.08. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

