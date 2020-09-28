Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.