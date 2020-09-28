Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 464.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities started coverage on shares of Luminex Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.