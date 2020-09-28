LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

LYFT stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LYFT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in LYFT by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

