Macquarie Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

