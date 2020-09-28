Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $33.89 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.