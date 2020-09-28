Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

