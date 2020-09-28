Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
