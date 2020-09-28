Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Maiden worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.