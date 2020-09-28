Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MKTAY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565. Makita has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

