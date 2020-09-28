Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) vs. Chicago Rivet & Machine (OTCMKTS:CVR) Critical Contrast

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Makita alerts:

0.1% of Makita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Makita and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 8.05% 7.04% 5.94% Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Makita and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $4.52 billion 2.86 $439.13 million $1.88 25.31 Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.64 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Dividends

Makita pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chicago Rivet & Machine pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Makita pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chicago Rivet & Machine is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Makita has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Makita and Chicago Rivet & Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Makita beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company also provides sanders, hammer drills, rotary hammers, and circular saws. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita or Maktec brands in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.