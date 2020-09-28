Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

