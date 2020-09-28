Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of MPC opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

