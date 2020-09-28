MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in September

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.13. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

