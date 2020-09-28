Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. Marui Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90.

Get Marui Group alerts:

About Marui Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures battery materials, including battery-use zinc powders, hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxide and nickel-lithium; catalysts; engineered powders comprising cerium oxide abrasives, tantalum and niobium oxides and carbides, conductive powders, ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; copper foils; PVD materials; ceramics for electronic components; and single crystals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.