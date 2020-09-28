Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $92.01 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

