Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Mastermind stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Mastermind Company Profile
