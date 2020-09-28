Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MATN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,574. Mateon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

