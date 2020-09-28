Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0021 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $222,190.68 and $2,179.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

