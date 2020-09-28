Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $950,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

