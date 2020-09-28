Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,251.54 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $107,251.54 and approximately $114.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,906.56 or 0.99927559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00636021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.01292543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

