MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 23,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

