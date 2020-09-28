MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,908 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,179. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.