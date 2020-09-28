MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.