MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Cap Hits $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinsuper and IDEX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.62 or 0.04697367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex, CPDAX, Cashierest, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kryptono, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.