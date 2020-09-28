MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,909.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.03286560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.02094709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00427605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00896402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00522419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

