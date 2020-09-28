MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,909.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.03286560 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.02094709 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00427605 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00896402 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011441 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00049954 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00522419 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011714 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Profile
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.