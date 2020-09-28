Medical Marijuana Inc (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Down 88.4% in September

Medical Marijuana Inc (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,268. Medical Marijuana has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

