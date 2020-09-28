MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops One Day Volume of $21.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $19,529.19 and approximately $21.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040914 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.