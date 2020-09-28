Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

