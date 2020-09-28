Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MDWD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Mediwound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.
