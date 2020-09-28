Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Medpace reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. 3,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.